I’m Not Interested In Dating Entertainers, Says Ugoccie

Favour Ugochi Anabelle Anosike better known as Ugoccie, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, rapper and voice over artiste. She is known for her hit single “Do You Really Like Me? a song that went viral on TikTok, which earned her the Rookie of the year nomination at The Headies 2022. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, the “Achalugo” crooner reflects on her musical journey, discusses her future ambitions, and much more.

You started out making covers on social media before your big break. What moment made you realise music was your true calling?

I think I had always just known that music was my calling because I was making music way back in 2014 when I was in Port Harcourt. I would go to Obi – Igbo, I would do backup for some gospel singers there in the studio. I would say, “Let me do it for you,” and they would give me some money I had always known it was my true calling, but I just didn’t know how to go about it on a commercial scale, then one day popular social media influencer, Tunde Ednut, posted me on his page and the likes of Kizz Daniel, Davido and other notable artistes liked the post.

You are known for blending Igbo and English beautifully. How did your cultural background shape your sound and confidence as an artiste?

I grew up in a home where our parents always spoke our language to us, and we also spoke English, so I’m very well learned and well spoken. I would say that growing up in a home where Igbo was very dominant actually shaped my sound, and I just enjoyed listening to some of those old songs from the South eastern part of Nigeria.

Talk about the likes of Onyeka Onwenu, whom I absolutely adore, may her soul rest in peace, Osadebe, Oliver De Coque, Umu Obiligbo, and so many of them.

I’m like, if these people excelled putting Igbo music out there, travelled, did shows, who am I not to do the same? Plus, I’m an avid believer in being in tune with your roots. I feel like my culture is my identity and my pride.

Looking back, what was the toughest challenge you faced while trying to break into the industry, and how did you overcome it?

I think the toughest challenge would have to be dealing with trolls and understanding the fact that not everyone is supposed to like you or the art that you put out, and also understanding that your audience are people who genuinely like you.

Everyone is not going to be yours. It was hard to come to the knowledge of that and to understand that there will be people who don’t like you, considering the fact that I was very sensitive back then, and everything bothered me. Moving forward, it’s amusing that they don’t get to me anymore.

You’ve collaborated with other amazing artistes. What do you look for in a collaboration, and who’s still on your dream list?

What I look for in a collaboration is usually someone with whom I blend. I feel like we just have to align; there has to be some kind of story that we are telling together, and it just has to work. My dream list is a lot. It cuts across West Africa and every single continent.

I really want to have a taste of everyone’s culture because I feel that’s what music is about. I want to venture into French music, American music, Indian music just name it. Everyone is on my list. If I can get my hands on everyone, I would. I just want to enjoy the culture.

How did your parents react to seeing you venture into the entertainment industry?

My parents have always been very supportive of my craft. In fact, when I was still in Port Harcourt, my parents were the ones giving me money to go to Obi-Igbo and record.

They just knew that I had always wanted to sing. I think seeing me do it big wasn’t really a surprise to them because they just knew that I was going to take the music thing seriously especially my mum, may her soul rest in peace.

How has social media shaped your career and connection with your real fans?

I’m always going to be grateful to social media because I wouldn’t be here without it. I also feel like the pros outweigh the cons because everything I have right now is a result of the fact that people gave me a listening ear and were willing to give me a chance. So I don’t care about the trolls I just feel like they are sad people who are just transferring aggression, so I just ignore them or block them.

We hear music promotion is very tough and financially draining, how have you been coping?

We are trying our best by doing events and shows, and at the end of the day, you still put the money into the music. But the beautiful thing is that it’s what I love doing, and I always tell people to always make sure that they have something they are doing on the side, especially as an independent artiste. But we are keeping body and soul together, and I feel like that’s what matters.

What do you think still needs to change especially for Nigerian women in music?

More inclusion. Include us in things like brands and bookings. Book women and we’ll give you a run for your money. Pay us what you’re supposed to pay us. Don’t say we are women, so you should pay us less.

After all, we put in the same effort. More inclusion. Don’t zone us out of things. And the sexualisation needs to stop. Although it started before I started music, and it’s not going to stop with me, it should stop, because not everybody wants to be sexualised.

Is Ugoccie single and ready to mingle?

Yes, I’m single and ready to mingle, even though it’s hard to be outside.

What qualities do you find most attractive in a partner?

Just be funny and make me laugh all the time not a professional stand-up comedian, just make me laugh.

Would you date someone in the same industry, or do you prefer someone completely outside entertainment?

I’m not interested in dating entertainers, especially in my field of work.