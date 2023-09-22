I’m Not Interested In Autopsy – Bella Shrumda

Nigerian singer and a close friend of late Afrobeats singer, MohBad, Bella Shmurda has insisted that those who maltreated his late friend, need to be brought to book.

Since the death of late MohBad, Bella Shrumda has been trying to seek Justice for his friend.

In a recent post on his X page, Bella Shmurda passionately called on the government to bring to justice the individuals who bullied and harassed MohBad while he was alive before his untimely death.

According to Bella Shrumda, a delayed Justice, is Injustice, and also expressed his determination to expose those who mistreated MohBad during his lifetime.

He wrote: “Delayed justice is injustice. Bring out those who oppressed nd maltreated the hell out of him when he was alive that the goal.

“Autopsy or not he no concern me, Unless our govt don’t have feelings.”

READ ALSO:

Following Bella Shmurda’s plea, netizens flooded the comment section with messages of support.

Many expressed their agreement with Bella’s demand for accountability and urged the government to take action against the alleged oppressors and that justice must be served in Mohbad’s case.

@communicat reacted: “In case they need evidences, this is one of the videos where Mohbad named people who assulted him; Naira Marley boys including Zinoleesky. Sam Larry own too dey.”

@YemiFirstson reacted: “I heard Naira Marley is back in naija.”

@YemiFirstson commented: “With the way the world is talking about him, he will surely get justice.”

@Peewince1 commented: “Delayed justice is injustice.”

@Its _ereko said: “The Father. The Girlfriend. Naira Marley. Zino. Sammy Larry. Naira Marley brother. Zino Girlfriend. everyone of them should be investigated. Including the guy shouting mohbad is dead in that video. DNA test should be done. IMOLE MUST GET JUSTICE.”

@zamani281 commented: “It’s very clear who the culprits are, make they carry them come.”

@KingKudos commented: “Yes, we want Naira Marley, Zino and Sammy Larry to be declared wanted please.”

@Tbillion40 reacted: “This is exactly the justice we want. Autopsy or not. Those that bullied him should be punished.”

See the post below: