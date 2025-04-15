I’m Not In France To Meet Tinubu – Aregbesola

Share

Former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has denied reports claiming he is in France to meet with President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by his media adviser, Sola Fasure, and made available to New Telegraph in Osogbo, Aregbesola clarified that he is currently in Abuja and has not travelled outside Nigeria.

The clarification follows social media reports on Monday alleging that the former Governor of Osun State was in France to meet with President Tinubu, who is on a two-week vacation in Paris.

Fasure said: “Our attention has been drawn to a mischievous report on social media claiming that the former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, is currently in France to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We wish to categorically state that this is false and there is absolutely no truth to it.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola is presently in Abuja and has not travelled outside the shores of Nigeria.

“The report is entirely false and unfounded and should therefore be totally disregarded,” the statement concluded.

Share