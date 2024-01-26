I’m Not in a Relationship With Adekunle, Says Venita

Reality TV star, Venita Akpofure, has debunked claims that she is in a relationship with her col- league, Adekunle Olopade. The two housemates were dating during their stint on the last edition of the reality TV show. After the show ended, fans were left unsure about their relationship status — with many speculating that they were no longer together.

However, in a recent interview on The Big Friday Show, the 37-year-old finally revealed that they were no longer dating. “He is fine, he is definitely walking his own path because my journey and his journey are different. He is in a different place, his journey is very different to mine,” she said.

“One thing is that I am significantly older so I have more experience in life. I kind of know the direction of what I want to go in and also this is my field of work. “His field of work will probably dabble into this one and cross others. But yes, he is doing fine and I am doing cool. We are not dating and that is just how it is.”

Akpofure gained prominence as a housemate in the fourth season of the BBNaija reality show in 2019. Born in the UK, she hails from Delta state in Nigeria and grew up in Benin, Edo state. The reality star is a mother of two and was married to her one-time partner Terna Tarka for four years.