I’m Not Hiding My Husband, Ruth Kadiri Opens Up

Renowned Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri has offered a rare insight into her choice to keep her marriage away from the public eye.

In a candid conversation recently, the Edo-born producer explained that this decision was a deliberate and mutual choice between herself and her husband, rooted in a shared desire for privacy and peace. Kadiri, who tied the knot in 2019, revealed that the wedding was an intimate affair attended by only 50 guests, precisely as the couple intended. “I invited only 50 people to my wedding.

It was exactly what we both wanted, and I didn’t want any drama around my relationship,” she said. Reflecting on the decision, the 37-yearold actress described it as the “best decision” she has ever made, one that has allowed her to remain grounded, shield her relationship from public interference, and cultivate a deeply personal connection with her spouse.

“I think that’s the best decision I’ve ever made because it has helped me stay grounded and define my relationship. I also don’t have external factors influencing how I relate with my spouse.”

Kadiri also emphasised the importance of protecting her partner’s autonomy, noting that his ability to maintain a life outside the spotlight has contributed to the serenity of their union.

“People don’t know him, so there’s no pressure on him. He is just living his life and he doesn’t really like attention anyway.” Addressing misconceptions about secrecy, Kadiri clarified that she is not hiding her husband; he simply isn’t a public figure. They attend events and church gatherings together, but due to his non-celebrity status, he often goes unrecognised.

“For clarity, my husband is not a secret. People who know me, know him, and that’s enough,” she added. “I’m not hiding him, we go to church and events together, people post his pictures, but just because you don’t know him, that’s why you can tell. My life is not as private as people think.”

Since their private nuptials in 2019, the couple’s union has been blessed with two daughters. Kadiri’s approach to love and fame stands as a quiet rebellion against the culture of hyper-visibility in celebrity relationships anchored in intention, protection, and mutual respect.