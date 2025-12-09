I’m Not From A Buoyant, Impressive Family – UBA Essay Winner

…receives N10m scholarship for varsity education

EXCELLENCE Despite his family background, the winner of the UBA Foundation National Essay Competition (NEC) 2025, Ebunoluwa Seth Oluwatimilehin, is happy that the N10 million scholarship and automatic job opportunity in the bank will change his life

“I am not really from a buoyant or finically impressive family. Despite this fact, I have resolved that though my background may not be impressive, my back will not be on the ground. So, I really thank God for this opportunity. It is a rewarding journey, and I hope that I will continue to strive to do more to change my background and bring glory to the family.”

These were the words of 13-yearold Ebunoluwa Seth Oluwatimilehin, a Senior Secondary School (SS II) student of Igando Community Senior High School, Igando, Lagos, who emerged as the overall winner of the UBA Foundation National Essay Competition (NEC) 2025. A student of state’s public secondary school, Ebunoluwa’s dream and ambition is to study Medicine and Surgery at a university abroad.

He emerged the overall winner out of the 12 finalists shortlisted for the final stage of the competition, held in Lagos. About 7,000 entries were received from students across secondary schools in the federation for this year’s edition of the competition, which was instituted 15 years ago by the United Bank for Africa (UBA), under the auspices of the UBA Foundation.

The topic of the essay is “Nigeria is Characterised by Diverse Cultures, Ethnicities and Religions. How can Young Nigerians Deploy Diversity to Build a United Nation?”, while the second topic for the final stage for the 12 finalists that were invited to Lagos for physical test is “In Today’s Interconnected World, What must the Nigerian Youth do to Remain Competitive Globally in Education, Business and Leadership?”

For emerging as the winner, Ebunoluwa, who was accompanied by his mother, Mrs John-Comfort Ebunoluwa to the award presentation, received N10 million scholarship for his university education, a trophy, a laptop computer, plague and UBA branded backpack with gift items, as well as automatic job opportunity with UBA on graduation, as he may desire.

Basking in the euphoria of his outstanding performance, Ebunoluwa, who broke the eight-year record of the female dominated competition, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the UBA Foundation and management of the bank. He said: “It has been a worthy journey. This is the first time I entered the competition.

I tried to harness my writing and creative skills. I am grateful to UBA Foundation for this opportunity. “When I entered the essay competition, I said to myself that no matter how many times I try it, I will not give up and one day I will win. “Of course, this is the first competition I have won.

I have not tried others before. I really feel happy about winning this competition.” Ebunoluwa, who is an author of a story book, which is currently on sale on Amazon for $25, added: “I really thank God for this opportunity and this rewarding journey, and I hope that I will continue to do more.” Speaking about his performance in English Language in school, Ebunoluwa, who in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph, recalled: “I always score high marks and take first position in English Language since my primary school days.”

On his dream and aspiration, he said: “I like to become a Medical Doctor by studying Medicine and Surgery in university. I really want to study abroad, but till then I am waiting for what God will do.” His mother, Mrs Ebunoluwa, while rejoicing over her son’s success, said: “I am very excited and I want to thank God for this opportunity.

My child has been having the dream and ambition to be a medical doctor, but when I look at our background, I leave everything to God. “I want to thank UBA for the scholarship and great opportunity, as well as for investing in the future of the younger generation by giving them the hope for a brighter future.”

Meanwhile, giving more insight into the competition, the Chief Executive Office of UBA Foundation, Mrs Bola Atta, however, said the competition has been getting stronger and stronger every year in the past 15 years of its debut.

According to her, the initiative has continued to grow and snowball to a continental competition, as it is now in many countries across Africa, pushing the same literacy agenda to ensure that the children are educated. “As a Foundation, we realise that education is one of the only ways forward to get the entire continent out of poverty,” she stated, saying it is amazing that this year’s edition recorded a 75 per cent increase in the number of entries across the country.

This year’s entries were more than usual, and it shows that many younger ones are getting more interested in and more schools are embracing the competition. On this year’s entries, the CEO said a lot of entries were from outside Lagos, a development which means that the agenda of the competition is growing into the north where education is a bit less stable.

She added: “And, we are getting more people who are interested in educating themselves as far as the students can go. Again, the teachers are encouraging the students to write this essay, and I think this is fantastic because it is spreading far and wide. Describing the topics as appropriate and apt to happenings in the country, Atta pointed out that the Foundation through the competition is pushing the frontiers of literacy agenda and investing in the future of the younger generation in Africa.

While noting that the topics amplified religious tolerance, peaceful co-existence and love among the people, she added: “When we chose this topic, the issue of Christian genocide had not come into play in terms of what is going on right now, but it is almost as if we had some kind of foresight as the topic talks about religious tolerance. Besides, it talks about how, as a nation, Nigerians could come together and love one another, and not focus on what ethnicity or religion or background that somebody is from.

The CEO stressed: “When students participate in essay competitions, they increase their ability to think and process their thoughts, develop their creativity, critical thinking and writing skills. They are thirsty for knowledge, as they also increase their ability as well. They develop their mind, and they dream about the future and in terms of how they want their ambition to soar, and think about what is going on globally.

According to her, the 12 finalists were invited to Lagos to write their final essays under supervision of the judges in order to ensure originality of the essays so as to decipher between an essay written by AI or either their parents or any other person. The judges, she noted, are experienced Professors selected from Nigerian universities, who readily know when a student has not done the essay by himself or herself, adding that the final 12 contestants have really put their best foot forward.

“As part of the transparency in judging the essays, she insisted that the examiners usually look for originality, most genuine and articulate essays, as part of the qualities they look for in their assessment. Congratulating the 12 finalists and welcoming them to the Amphitheatre of UBA Head Office, Marina, Lagos, venue of the award presentation, Atta, who described the essays as “very impressive,” saying three winners would emerge at the end of the day.

“This competition is not only for the winners, but for all the students and the participants that have come to write the essay this year. This event is to encourage you to do more. So, we want you to continue to develop your critical thinking and writing skills,” she added. While advising the students to develop their minds further than what they read on social media by reading academic books, she stated: “We want you to explore what is out there in the world, and to be able to dream of a better future.”

Atta explained that this year’s edition prize money was increased like it is done almost every year to reflect the inflation rate and cost of living, saying UBA Foundation really wants the winners to go for their education without worrying about funding or about how they will pay for their tuition, or get what they would need for their university education.

Towards this end, the CEO said the first prize was increased to N10 million scholarship; second prize N7.5 million and the third prize is N5 million, which is investment in the winners’ academic future in any African university. “We want to see a whole African continent that is moving in the direction of superior education, superior awareness, and a lot of togetherness. And, education is what does this very well. So, I urge everybody present to support the cause of education.

And, to also help inspire others to empower youth because without the youth, we don’t have a future,” she said. Atta, who stated that the competition is not restricted to Nigeria alone, but also in countries such as Ghana, Senegal Kenya, and Sierra Leone for many years now, stressed that what the Foundation is trying to do is to get it to more countries by increasing the number of countries.

She added: “So far, what we want to do is to spread this movement about education and youth development by increasing literacy among African youths, as we move to the direction of eradicating poverty.

“We want to make it stronger; we want to work with Ministries of Education across the African continent to help enforce certain regulations, initiatives that will enhance reading habits and writing culture among African youth.” However, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of UBA Group, Mr Oliver Alawuba, said the bank through the competition is seriously focusing on African youth since youth is the greatest asset and resources we have in Africa.

“Africa has an enormous number of youths, and these youths are being educated in various African countries, and we believe that if we focus on the youth by empowering them with knowledge they would be able to get Africa out of its present circumstances,” he stated. The future, he pointed out, belongs to Africa and in Africa lies the future, saying that UBA Plc is indeed investing in the youth, and if it continues to invest in the youth, it would indeed make Africa rise to that position to be in its great frontiers.

“So, what we want to tell African youth is education; education is critical and how do you get that education, it is by investing in education, and that investment is the best dividends we can see,” Alawuba stated.

On the performance of the students, the GMD said the youths had shown that if we give them a chance, they can take Africa to the next level, adding that this was what UBA is doing in taking a chance to invest in the African youth in order that they could take Africa to the next level.

He said: “We started this competition in Nigeria, but UBA being a Pan-African Bank with a global presence, we have gone to other countries in Africa where we are organising the essay competition.

“We have this essay competition in Ghana, Sierra-Leone, Senegal and we are expanding that and we are reaching every African youth wherever they are, and we are investing in their education.”

Welcoming Executives of UBA Foundation, Executives and staff of UBA Group, guests, parents, teachers, partners, and the 12 finalists to the grand finale of the 15th edition of the NEC 2025, Alawuba said today’s event was not a mere celebration of winners, but of dreamers, thinkers, and future leaders who dare to imagine a better world.

“This is one of my favourite days of the year, because it reminds us that the future of Africa is bright – and that it lives right here in the minds and hearts of our young people,” he added, recalling that this year’s essay entries were from every part of Nigeria – North to the South, East and West.

While stressing that each essay tells a story of hope, creativity, and courage, the GMD explained that at UBA, the mission goes far beyond banking, as it believes that Africa could only be developed by Africans, and that our youths are the greatest resources to develop the continent.

Through the UBA Foundation, Alawuba said they are investing in future, lives, dreams, and ideas, noting that the bank believes that education is the greatest enabler of success and that every young person deserves a chance to shine, no matter where he or she comes from.

According to him, the National Essay Competition is special to the bank as it provides and serves as a platform for empowering the next generation; reviving the reading and writing culture; building awareness and responsibility; supporting dreams through educational grants; and as a Pan-African legacy.

Congratulating the contestants, he noted that the “essays you write today will shape the world you will inherit tomorrow. So, keep writing; keep believing and keep building the Africa we all dream of.”

The GMD urged the top three winners not to see prizes as investments in their dreams and future, even as he counseled them to use it wisely as the world is expecting them to rise and shine. He also lauded the judges, teachers, and parents for shaping the young minds, saying their patience, guidance, and encouragement have built the foundation and sustain the competition over the years.

Judges

In the panel of judges’ report, the four judges – Professors Sam Onuigbo (University of Nigeria, Nsukka); Emmanuel Omobowale (University of Ibadan), Ini Uko (University of Uyo); and Asabe Kabir Usman, (Usmanu Danfodiyo University) noted that the topic was not only relevant to contemporary national realities, but also addressed a central national concern, which is Nigeria’s multi-cultural makeup and the need for unity.

According to them, it aligns with civic and moral education goals by supporting the educational aims that promote values of tolerance, cooperation, and patriotism; as well as creates intellectual depth and critical thinking because of its ability to challenge students to think critically about societal dynamics, diversity, and nation-building.

“Its clarity and accessibility allow students of varied abilities to understand it, while its interdisciplinary nature draws from diverse disciplines such as history, sociology, political science, and civic education, allowing for broad engagement,” they said.

In the report read by Prof Asabe Kabir Usman, the judges further noted that the topic promotes national consciousness by encouraging reflection on Nigeria’s plural nature and pathways to unity; and also encourages value-based reasoning which invites discussion on tolerance, respect, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence.

Besides, they stated that it stimulates youth agency by positioning young Nigerians as active contributors to national progress; enhances communication skills by encouraging logical organisation and persuasive argumentation; builds cross-cultural awareness by fostering appreciation for differing cultural perspectives.

Similarly, it also fosters problemsolving orientation by encouraging students to propose realistic solutions to national challenges. In their observations, the judges noted that for this year’s edition there were more senior secondary school (SS II) students that put in entries than senior secondary school (SS III) students.

The report added: “This can also be evidently seen in the list of the 12 finalists for the 2025 UBA NEC; with 11 of the finalists are all in SS II,” the report stated, adding that the essays demonstrated varying levels of engagement with the topic. “A significant number of students showed a commendable grasp of Nigeria’s socio-cultural landscape, accurately describing the multi-ethnic and multi-religious nature of the nation. “Many submissions identified diversity as strength rather than a barrier, emphasising the importance of dialogue, tolerance, and intergroup collaboration.”

In identifying some of the strengths, the judges noted that the quality of the essays this year was generally fair, perhaps because the students are now conscious of the expected standard of the competition. According to the judges, many entries provided accurate descriptions of Nigeria’s diverse ethnic, cultural, and religious composition; while on youthcentred solutions many of the essays highlighted the role of young people in promoting unity through civic engagement, digital advocacy, community service, and inclusive dialogue.

“Quite a number of the submissions presented creative approaches to strengthening national unity, such as promoting intercultural school programmes, strengthening national youth platforms, and encouraging linguistic exchange,” the report added. Also, for the weaknesses identified, the judges explained that many of the essays were AIgenerated which therefore had similar expressions, but they stated that Artificial Intelligence has come to stay and will continue to exert overbearing influences on every area of scholarship for a long time to come.

Despite this, the judges warned that in view of their observations, students have to be mindful of its over use, even as they pointed out that in the aspect of limited depth of analysis, some students provided surface-level descriptions without deeper critical reflection. Added to this, they stated that several of the essays lacked coherence and depth, indicating the need for further improvement in structured writing and critical thinking; while some of the students, rather than proffer solutions, only raised questions instead.

In their assessment, some of the essays lacked proper organisation; while there was the fondness of using contractions in the writing. “Structurally, there were widespread features of misspelling, wrong sentence fragments, wrong use of punctuation marks, unnecessary contraction, poorly developed paragraphs, use of slang expressions, and the casualness that often characterises the short message service (SMS) mode of communication;” the report added.