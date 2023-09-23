I’m Not Done With Football – Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that he is not done with football despite approaching his 39th birthday and achieved almost everything in the game.

The 38-year-old Portuguese football icon who is currently playing for Al Nassr in the Suadi Pro League had to reaffirm this after scoring two goals against star-studded Al Ahli.

Al Ahli paraded European football icons like Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Alex Saint-Maximin, Édouard Mendy, and Franck Kessie.

But it was Al Nassr who had just three major former European stars like Marcelo Brozović, Sadio Mane, and Cristiano Ronaldo that triumphed in the 7 goals thriller.

READ ALSO:

In the encounter, Ronaldo and little-known Anderson Talisca scored two goals each for Al Nassr as the game ended 4-3 in favour of Al Nassr.

Ronaldo’s two goals in the game means that the 38-year-old Portuguese football icon has scored 29 goals in 33 games for Al Nassr since he joined the club in January.

Recall that when Manchester United terminated Ronaldo’s contract in November 2022, most of his critics urged him to retire especially after he failed to land a top club in Europe.

But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has proven his critics wrong so far and he can’t stop reminding them that only his legs can force him to retire from the game.

After his man-of-the-match performance against Al Ahli on Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo said: “They say Ronaldo is done… but it’s not true. I will continue to play until my legs say: Cristiano, I’m done”.

“I still have a lot. I still love football and scoring goals. I still love winning. They say I’m done but I’m still proving that it’s not true”.