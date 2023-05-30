I’m Not Desperate For Appointment Under Tinubu – Ganduje

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the immediate past Governor of Kano State has revealed that he would not be seeking any positions in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Ganduje who made this clear while speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa on Tuesday said he would accept whatever appointment comes his way.

The former Governor, however, wished President Tinubu success in his administration which begin on Monday, May 29.

According to him, “I am not looking for an appointment. But, if I am offered any, I would take it.

“I wish him (Tinubu) well and will continue to pray to Allah to help him because people voted for him because of the belief that he will emulate the things he did in Lagos State while he was governor and because he is a true democrat.

“His victory is also our victory because we supported him.”

Ganduje also disclosed he did not attend yesterday’s inauguration ceremony of Abba Yusuf because “he wanted to prevent their supporters from clashing during the event.”

Recall that the newly inaugurated governor, Yusuf, lamented the N241 billion in debt that Abdullahi Ganduje’s predecessor’s administration had left behind on Monday.

Yusuf said, “It is extremely depressing to learn that the state government left a debt of over N241 billion, it is so disheartening. I want to know where the state government would obtain the money to recover from the debt. Where will we get the money from?

He bemoaned the fact that the state’s internal revenue is “nothing to write home about.”