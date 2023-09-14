I’m Not Dead, Gospel Singer, Buchi Breaks Silence

Nigerian gospel singer, Buchi Atuonwu, popularly known by his stage name Buchi, has debunked rumours and publication of his death making rounds online.

New Telegraph reports that the news of the 59-year-old ragge singer’s death went viral on social media on Wednesday, September 13.

Speaking in the development in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, Buchi urged the public to disregard such information.

According to him, “There is no truth in this, as I am sound, spirit, soul, and body. It is unfortunate that desperation has driven many into all manner of mischief. Thank you all for your care and concern.”

Buchi is a renowned Nigerian songwriter, author, poet, spoken word artist, and reggae gospel artist loved by millions around the world.

He has lived most of his life in Lagos. He is married to Jane Atuonwu, with four children all of which have featured on his musical project at various times. He released a song ‘Normally’ on his 8th Album titled, ‘Normally’ which featured all his children.