I’m not convinced Tinubu has right people to manage Nigeria’s economy –Adejumo

Share

…says cabinet rejig complete disappointment

Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo is the national publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about the prevailing situation of things in the country with regards to moves being made for the creation of Ibadan State by the National Assembly as well as the recent cabinet reshuffle of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Excerpts:

You are an Ibadan High Chief, what is your reaction to the decision of the Federal Government to split Oyo State into two?

I am trying to see the correlation between the quest for the realisation of Ibadan State which has been going on for no less than 40 years now with your statement that the Federal Government has decided to split the current Oyo State into two. I mean, Ibadan and Oyo State. No! I don’t think that is quite representing the situation. There is a bill which is perhaps the oldest bill since the Second Republic when there had been the quest to carve out Ibadan State from the current Oyo State. The call is based on so many premises. The very first premise is that, of all the capitals of the former regions that we had in the First Republic, Ibadan has remained the only one that has not been given its own state. Enugu was the capital of the old Eastern Region and today, we have Enugu State. Kaduna was the capital of the old Northern Region and today, we have Kaduna State. Have we had Ibadan State? The answer is no! That’s one premise. Two, based on what we would call reasonable assumptions as well as empirical facts from the past census exercise, Ibadan is effectively qualified to be a state because it has 11 local governments and you can agree with me that we have states in this country that are composed of only seven local governments. By this, Ibadan is well qualified to be a state. As we speak, we have 11 local governments that can still be broken down. Also, with the number of newly created, inchoate local councils that we have in Oyo State, we have effectively about 18 to 20 council areas in Ibadan. It will also interest you to know that Ibadan alone can do it. In terms of demographics, Ibadan holds no less than 52 per cent of the voting power in the current Oyo State. There are over 1.7 million registered voters in Ibadan alone. For instance, in Ibadan North Local Government, there are more registered voters there than the whole of Ekiti State.

Do you think the state will be viable when created considering the fact that many of the states are currently struggling to stay afloat?

The issue of viability is not about a question but a process and potential. How do you determine if something is going to be viable? We begin to look and interrogate what resources are available in human capital, perhaps even the one by accident of placement. Look at Ibadan and Lagos and the politicians should look at the volume of business between Lagos and Ibadan. The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is the busiest road in Nigeria, we all know it. The volume of human, as well as goods that transit between the two cities everyday exceed. perhaps what goes on in the rest of the country and definitely, on that scale of trade, Ibadan State is going to be very viable. The same thing goes with railways. The Lagos/Ibadan Railway must be one of the most travelled in the country. It is bringing goods and human traffic between the two cities. There might be some upsurge of that when Ibadan State comes on stream. Personally, I would have preferred the state to be called Oluyole State because Iba Oluyole personifies the essence of Ibadan.

You seem to have some reservations on whether it (the creation) will scale through, why so?

It is not about having some reservations but about the reality. If you care to look at the provisions as enshrined in the Constitution on how a state can be created, then you will probably realise that up till now, it has been difficult to achieve, especially now in the Fourth Republic no state has been created. This is the longest time in the history of the country that we have not had states being created. It has taken this long because of the stringent factors that will make it come into place as provided for in the Constitution. The nearest we ever had was the 2014 Political Conference where it was recommended that some states should be created and it was adopted but unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

How do you think this will aid the agitation for restructuring that you and several groups that you belong to have been clamouring for?

Restructuring discourages statism and we are dealing with yet another issue but if we all go back to history, the area called Ikeja as we know it today, Ikorodu town, coming all the way to Agege and coming back to Idi-Oro to enter into Yaba, cress-crossing to Surulere veering off towards Festac area onto Badagry were all part of the Western Region. All of these areas as well as adjourning places constitute 78 percent of present Lagos State. Recently, some people in Lagos State came out to say that they were not going to be part of the Western Region, maybe because a Yorubaman is the President of the country forgetting that Bola Tinubu is not just the president of the Yoruba alone but the country as a whole. This is at a time that we have been clamouring for regional integration in the South West.

What is your reaction to the cabinet reshuffle carried out by President Bola Tinubu?

A complete disappointment is what has come out of the move from the President. I wish that we just don’t continue to show ineptitude and incompetence in the way that we handle national matters. Mr. President went away on vacation for a few weeks and people started to tell us officially and unofficially that he would use the opportunity to work on the list of the new cabinet and in the end, what do we have? We have a new cabinet that all Mr. President has to do is to take out five ministers and then appoint seven new people and create brand new ministries and two other agencies in a situation where everyone is talking about curbing wastage in government. We are also talking about bringing energy and zest to the government. We want a leaner and stronger government. We want a cabinet that is full of people by qualification, by experience, exposure and wide international contacts. I don’t want to start mentioning names, but the move is not encouraging. We have those who are asking for the ministry of livestock mainly from that area where they bother our peace.

What would have preferred that the President did differently?

The idea of having to outsource our problems to other people is very unacceptable. I received an invitation that there was going to be some summit of some sorts to examine the Nigerian economy and that it was going to be held in London by the Financial Times. Three out of the four speakers were foreigners and I wonder. You discuss the problem of Nigeria in London, who is the audience? The audience should be here. The participants should be here to see what we are going through in this country. This is an area that the president must take due cognizance of. Right now, inflation is at 32 per cent. The benchmark for hyper-inflation is 40 percent. By the time we reach that level, all hell will break loose. We are talking to Mr. President to please let us have a conversation with the very best of hands. You have done exactly what is wrong step by step by simply bringing in those that you think are nice, loyal that will bring you their total loyalty but the snag is that nobody will be asking the President who was loyal to him or not. That is not what Nigerians want to hear from you. The question Nigerians would be asking him is what he did to uplift their well being? That should take precedence over any other thing. The president needs to hire the right kind of people into his government. He must also ensure that the right kind of conversation takes place. There is a need for the government to re-engineer this economy. That is what I would have expected Mr. President to do. In actual fact, we have such an urgent need for development but all we see is the IMF and the World Bank telling us that we are doing the right thing but these are the people in competition with us. Even if they give us the loan and we do not pay back in 20 or 30 years time, some of these loans are short term. So, what do you expect? We need to have this conversation. We need to have an important convergence of the very best in terms of those in the mould of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who is currently the head of WTO.

There has been the thinking that the President is pampering his Lagos Boys in government, how do you react to that?

That the President is pampering his Lagos Boys speaks for itself. Do I have to make an input? does anyone have to make an input? In the actions and deeds of Mr. President, his Lagos Boys are the greatest beneficiaries of his government. Let me make a caveat. If they are competent and have the capacity and they are dedicated and they have all it takes, naturally, I don’t have issues with that. I have a problem with not updating your knowledge but the problem is what have these people done since they left their workplaces? Mr. President needs to know what other capacity they have acquired and how they have even updated their knowledge base for them to fit into higher offices. This is my grouse. So far, nothing has convinced me that the people managing the economy who are those you call the Lagos Boys are the very best that can be thrown into the situation that we have found ourselves in. Sincerely, I am yet to be convinced that they can deliver the goods.

Share

Please follow and like us: