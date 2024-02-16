I’m Not Akeredolu’s Enemy – Ondo Dep Gov

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Chief Olayide Adelami has denied the allegation that he was a sworn enemy of the late former governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Adelami said the allegation that he was an enemy of former Governor Akeredolu and that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa had been appointing enemies of the late governor into his government was not only disturbing but worrisome.

Some National Assembly members had written to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu alleging that Aiyedatiwa’s appointment of Adelami as Deputy Governor was a pointer to compensating those who were enemies to the late governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But the Deputy Governor through his Chief Press Secretary, John Paul Akinduro described the allegation as not only untrue in its entirety but malicious and mischievous.

The Deputy Governor said “For the avoidance of doubt, Chief Adelami was never an enemy of the late governor nor any other political player in Ondo state or elsewhere. The Deputy Governor is a decent politician and philanthropist with a verifiable track record.

“It is instructive to note that Chief Adelami has always been a strong member of the APC and staunch supporter and dependable ally of late Governor Akeredolu for aeons.

“Worthy of mention is the fact that the deputy governor gave moral, political, and financial support to the late governor during the electioneering campaigns, leading to his first and second terms in office and, subsequently rendered the same support all through his tenure as governor of Ondo state.

“It is also remarkable that after losing the governorship primaries to the late Arakunrin Akeredolu, SAN in 2020, Chief Adelami joined the campaign train and walked alongside the late governor as he moved around the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo state. This cannot be the same Adelami and Akeredolu the misleading statement described as ‘they did not see eye to eye’

“On record, was the donation of 5,000 copies of the APC constitution to the party, branding of Face caps and T-shirts with the inscription ‘Adelami Support Group for Aketi’, among many other items, which were received by the party chieftains, led by the State Chairman, Engr Ade Adetimehin, to support the re-election campaign of the late governor in 2020.

“Also on the ground to witness the handing over of these items were the late Governor, his then running mate, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, Ambassador Sola Iji, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, Chief Gbenga Ale, and Hon. Timehin Adelegbe, whose signatures also appeared in the published caucus letter.

“These facts are well established and available in the public domain as evidenced by one of the press releases authored by the Late Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Richard Olatunde, on September 16, 2020, titled ‘ONDO 2020: ADELAMI HANDS OVER CAMPAIGN OFFICE, STRUCTURE TO GOVERNOR AKEREDOLU’ with the rider, ‘No Vacancy in Alagbaka, Our Unity Unprecedented in the History of Political Parties – Gov Akeredolu’

“However, as the governorship election draws nigh, it is not uncommon to experience this type of political tendency and pull-him-down syndrome by some detractors, who are threatened by the combination of Governor Aiyedatiwa and his Deputy, Chief Adelami, to pilot the affairs of the sunshine state.

“We urge the good people of Ondo state and fellow Nigerians to continue to support the APC-led, forward-thinking government of His Excellency, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa. So that Ondo state will continue to flourish.”