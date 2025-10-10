I’m Not After Chelle’s Job, Says Eguavoen

Former Super Eagles’ coach, Austin Eguavoen, has dismissed rumours that he is in line to take over from the current national team coach, Eric Chelle, ahead of the crucial double header World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and the Benin Republic.

The current Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was said to be lined up alongside coach Ladan Bosso to lead the Super Eagles to the next Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco later this year if Chelle failed to qualify the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the Super Eagles already walksaing a tight rope.

Reacting to the claims, Eguavoen expressed deep disappointment, describing the reports as baseless and capable of creating division within the national team structure.

“I feel very hurt by these baseless rumours because I really have no idea where they are coming from,” he said. “I have a very good working relationship with Coach Eric Chelle, and I have absolutely no interest in taking over the squad. I am praying for him to succeed.”