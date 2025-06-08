Share

The founder and Lead Pastor of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, has publicly said he’s not a professional pastor.

Speaking in a recent interview on Speak With Chude, anchored by Media Personality, Jideonwo Chude, the man of God opened up on what drives his passion for evangelism.

Pastor Eze disclosed that contrary to what many might think, he is not a professional pastor, noting that he does everything for the furthering and enriching of the spiritual lives of generations.

According to him, he never planned to get to the point where he had gotten to, and he ensures that everything revolves around God and not him as a person.

He said, “I am not a professional pastor; the day I become a professional pastor, let God kill me. Let me leave this whole thing… the day it ceases to be about God and becomes about Jerry, then let the Lord close down everything…”

Reaction trailing this post;

@theboyisgreat said: “Lol, says someone that makes billions from streaming alone..”

@Dhhavii remarked: “He packs account number full his screen during his prayers ”

@golden_bernard_ commented: “Omo mehn see as Nigerian youths no wan hear anything about God. You might not like him, but you can’t doubt his backing and the proofs ”

@OG_BENZEMA_ said: “Na remote job baba dey do ”

@OzedLamani said: “Nigerian youths hate pastors and preachers. They also want to see them poor and haggard”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKoh2iDNKyC/?igsh=aWVuOGxpb2JpdHNp

