I’m Not A Newcomer, Was Just Away For Seven Months, Bwala Tells APC

Following the leadership tussle in the presidency, the newly appointed Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala has disclosed that he was only absent from the All Progressives Congress (APC) for seven months, but not a stranger or newcomer.

Bwala, a former presidential spokesperson for the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar made this remark amid his redesignation from his initial position.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Bwala argued that he is not a newcomer to the ruling party.

Amid criticisms against him for accepting to become a media aide to the President, after harshly condemning the APC and President Bola Tinubu.

However defending himself on national TV, Bwala said most of the attacks against him were being sponsored.

“I am not the only subject of the decision of the President that touched on people, probably APC and the rest.

“You have practically interviewed me eight years before the election, consistently defending APC as an APC member. My credential is in your hand.

I am not like a newcomer. I have only been away for like seven months but everything is ‘Bwala Bwala’. They have their reasons but some of those things are sponsored,” he said.

