I’m Not a Land Grabber Satguru Maharaj Ji

Satguru Maharaj Ji, the Spiritual Leader and Founder of the “One Love Family”, has declared that he is not land grabber and that he has genuine government approved documents for all the property he has, stressing that he has never taken anything that does not belong to him.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan yesterday, Satguru said his declaration stemmed from some reports in some dailies and lies being peddled about town regarding an ongoing land matter at the Chief Magistrate’s Court, Iyaganku, Ibadan, concerning Aladorin Village along the LagosIbadan Expressway.

Asserting that the land in question was lawfully acquired by him with appropriate documentation from the relevant authorities, and that members of his community have lived on the property peacefully for many years, Maharaj Ji said: “I am not a land grabber. I have never taken what does not belong to me.

“My spiritual organization adheres strictly to the rule of law and has never been involved in any illegal land acquisition practices. All our properties were acquired through legal, transparent means. We pay taxes, and engage the local authorities at every step.”