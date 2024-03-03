I’m No Prophet of Doom –Primate Ayodele

Founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, at the pearl anniversary of the church in Lagos, speaks with journalists on the church’s 30 years of existence, the state of the nation, asking governors to establish palliative markets across the states, the need for religious tolerance, exemplary conduct by religious leaders. CHINYERE ABIAZIEM brings excerpts

What is your view about insecurity and the state of the nation?

I am insisting that the President needs prayers for his health. Let his family not joke with his health. I told George Weah that he would not win. I am not saying this for any President to invite me, if you take my advice, it is more than inviting me. You will waste my time and I will waste my energy; you can’t give me $100 billion or pay my worth. If they take to a single advice Nigeria will move forward. One of the things we have been clamouring for is state police. I just pray that it will not cause an issue. Take my words seriously.

They need divine intervention in this government. One of the ways to curb Boko Haram or terrorism in Nigeria is that the government should pay those who have lands from Lagos to Ibadan. Let all the bushes from Lagos to Ibadan and from Abuja to Kaduna be turned to farm- lands and there will be abundance of food. Let the Federal Government partner with states that have mineral resources. These are divine guidelines. When we said if you vote APC Nigeria will go into comma, these are the solutions that will not make Nigeria not to go into comma. Nigeria is in the mortuary, that is the truth. Let us call a spade a spade.

Let there be CCTV camera at every black spot. They must identify the terrorists in government, if they do not identify the terrorists in government, otherwise, Nigeria will not move forward. Let there be light 24/7 and the encouragement of local manufacturers. If we use these seven-point agenda we will forget the Dollar. We are the problem to the Dollar and it is part of corruption. Palliative must not be given to government officials, the governors should create a panel, technocrats that will be in charge of palliatives. I see one particular governor commissioning a palliative market, that is Taraba State governor, he borrowed the idea from us and the idea will work. In the next three months Taraba will have an abundance of food.

If they don’t listen to this advice Nigeria is sitting on a timebomb and will explode in six months’ time. Don’t say you hate me, some will say I am APC prophet, some will say I am PDP prophet or Labour Party prophet. I have warned Obi and Atiku that they can’t win in 2027. If APC wants to win governorship it is not in Anambra State. Ifeanyi Ubah is the answer in Anambra… I want to pray for President Bola Tinubu for the success of his government. I know some people will still talk that I am praying for him. It is not my joy for him to fail. I am not a doom prophet whenever my prophecies come to pass, I hate myself. I pray that my prophecies do not come to pass.

You are building a Mosque, is it for members of INRI or what?

The Mosque is for the general Muslim entity. I will give them the documents and handover.

You started a palliative market and have urged governors to follow suit in opening palliative markets?

We need someone to start it, let them start from somewhere. I believe that Lagos State government ought to do that also.

You are known for preaching and practising love for humanity, does it have anything to do with your growing up or marital background?

I am not romantic, if you noticed that I am romantic then you can say that. Did you see my wife with me? I do not believe in Mr and Mrs Church but my wife is the best woman I have ever seen. She is very humble, respectful and very good.

What do you think of the ‘Japa syndrome’?

People leaving the country are lazy people. For life I won’t go abroad even if you give me a visa for 30 years, let me stay in Nigeria for Nigeria is a blessed country and that is why I am praying for this government to do the right thing. This is because not doing the right thing will continue to cause failure. Even when you ‘japa’ you are just going there to waste your time. Let the government go into mechanised farming. Let the Ibadan express road be further turned into farms. Let there be plenty of food that’s all and Nigeria will survive. Japa is a disease, killer and enslavement. Government must do the right thing because people are angry and there is hunger. The solution is good security and easing the cost of transportation. Millions of Dangote refinery cannot increase petrol, Dangote refinery cannot help us and only add to our pains.

You did say that Peter Obi should not bother running in the next presidential election. Why so?

If Peter Obi takes over Nigeria, Nigeria will suffer. It will be massive hunger

Thirty years of the existence of INRI, what has kept you going and what have you experienced as challenges?

I love challenges, I see them as part of my growth and I do not fear anything. I do not believe in challenges; I believe in trying and trying till I get there. God has kept me go- ing, my wife and my son. I know God has blessed me with good and rich people but I do not have to beg them; if they give me fine, if they don’t give me fine. Let me mention that I have in mind to hold journalists’ thanksgiving in addition to the subsidised houses I want to provide for them alongside sponsoring 50 children of jour- nalists. Every government should create a ministry of journalists. This is different from the Ministry of Information. Journalists are the key of the society and you are doing well for this country.

You have governors of other states represented. How about the host governor?

When I call, he does not pick my calls and when I send messages, he doesn’t reply. So many times, I cannot access him.