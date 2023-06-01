I’m No Longer Engaged – Kiss Daniel

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has revealed that he’s no longer engaged to his mystery fiancee.

The 29-year-old Buga crooner disclosed this in a recent chat with media personality, Angela Yee, adding that he has three sons now.

New Telegraph recalls that Kizz Daniel welcomed a set of triplets, Jamal, Jalil, and Jelani, with his mysterious girlfriend in 2021.

He later announced that he lost Jamal barely four days after birth.

Although, the birth of his third son was kept secret until recently when he disclosed it.

Speaking on the programme, he said, “I have three (sons) now (laughs).”

Talking about his engagement, Kizz Daniel said, “What? Jesus is Lord and God will always remain on the throne (laughs)

He went further to say, “Nothing happened. Life happens…O yes, my kids are happy. My kids are good and healthy.”