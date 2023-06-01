New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. I’m No Longer…

I’m No Longer Engaged – Kiss Daniel

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has revealed that he’s no longer engaged to his mystery fiancee.

The 29-year-old Buga crooner disclosed this in a recent chat with media personality, Angela Yee, adding that he has three sons now.

New Telegraph recalls that Kizz Daniel welcomed a set of triplets, Jamal, Jalil, and Jelani, with his mysterious girlfriend in 2021.

He later announced that he lost Jamal barely four days after birth.

Although, the birth of his third son was kept secret until recently when he disclosed it.

Speaking on the programme, he said, “I have three (sons) now (laughs).”

Talking about his engagement, Kizz Daniel said, “What? Jesus is Lord and God will always remain on the throne (laughs)

He went further to say, “Nothing happened. Life happens…O yes, my kids are happy. My kids are good and healthy.”

Tags:

Read Previous

Karim Benzema Sets To Leave Real Madrid After 14 Years
Read Next

American Rapper, Rick Ross Expresses Desire To Meet Ayra Starr (Video)

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023