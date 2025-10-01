I’m No Longer A Politician, Says Oba Ladoja

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, has said he has quit politics and is no longer a politician, having become a monarch. Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State, made the assertion yesterday during a courtesy visit paid him by former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku, former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, and other notable personalities.

While receiving the personalities at his palace in Ibadan, the new Olubadan recalled his good times with Atiku and other politicians in the country, during his time in active politics, noting he has quit because of his new status. He, nevertheless, promised to use his stool to promote justice and fairness throughout his reign, saying: “I am no more one of you.

I am not a politician anymore. Welcome to my house. “Now that I am the Olubadan, I am no more interested in any other thing than being the Olubadan.

You are welcome to my house. “We started from SDP; we were in exile together, we were in PDP together. When I wanted to create an identity, I went to the Accord Party which became a household name here. I know you politicians have a way of coming back.

“All the religious leaders said that the only thing the leaders can do is to promote justice and fairness. I will serve my people, Ibadan people, Oyo State, Africa and the world at large. I will depend on your support and advice,” he told the delegation. Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Alhaji Atiku congratulated Oba Ladoja, while wishing him a peaceful tenure in sound health.