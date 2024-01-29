I’m Nigeria’s Most Hated Girl – Tacha

Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star and media personality, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has described herself as the “most hated girl” in Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that a lot of internet users have bashed Tacha following her controversial statement on relationships and marriage in recent episodes of her radio show, The Big Friday Show With Tacha, and the Spill With Phyna podcast.

Reacting to the backlash, the reality star took to her X page to share a video claiming she’s the most hated girl in Nigeria, adding that Nigerians hate her for “just breathing.”

She further claimed that she was being hated because she was “outspoken, smart, and can never be brought down.”

Tacha said, “I’m Nigeria’s most hated girl, of course, Nigerians hate me for just breathing.

“I’m Nigeria’s most hated girl, of course, Nigerians hate the fact that I’m outspoken, smart, and can never be brought down even in their dreams.”

She added that the more she is hated, the more she wins in life.

