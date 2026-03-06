I’m Most Qualified To Succeed Makinde, Oyo Rep, Olajide

The member representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency of Oyo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Adedeji Olajide, has formally declared his intention to contest the state governorship seat in the 2027 gubernatorial election, declaring that he is the most qualified to succeed Governor Seyi Makinde.

Olajide made this declaration in a press statement made available to journalists by his Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs, Tolu Mustapha, expressing the readiness of the two term legislator to succeed the governor at the end of his tenure.

The Federal lawmaker said his decision to join the governorship race was borne out of consultations with political associates, leaders, stakeholders and constituents, who, according to him, believe that his experience in public service and grassroots engagement could be leveraged to further advance the progress of the state.

According to Olajide, Oyo State has made significant strides under the leadership of Governor Makinde, and that the present administration has laid a solid foundation upon which future governments can build.

He commended Makinde for what he described as a style of leadership that has improved infrastructure and restored public confidence in governance.

He said, “Governor Seyi Makinde has laid a solid foundation for the next phase of governance in Oyo state and my plan is to consolidate on these achievements while expanding opportunities for economic growth, social development and inclusive governance,” Olajide said.

Unveiling his broad agenda for the state, the lawmaker emphasized the need for economic diversification, youth empowerment through technology, strengthening security architecture and continuous infrastructural development across urban and rural communities.

He also highlighted the importance of expanding digital innovation, supporting small and medium scale enterprises, improving access to quality education and enhancing healthcare delivery systems across the state.

Olajide stated that his vision for Oyo State is anchored on sustainable development, economic productivity and responsive governance that prioritizes the welfare of the people.

“Our focus will be on building a sustainable economy, creating opportunities for our youth, empowering entrepreneurs and ensuring that development reaches every community in Oyo State,” he said.

Olajide called on residents of Oyo State, particularly political stakeholders and members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to support his aspiration and join hands in actualizing the next chapter of the state’s development.