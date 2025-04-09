New Telegraph

April 9, 2025
April 9, 2025
I’m Most Bashed, Disrespected Artiste In Nigeria – Davido

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has claimed that he is the most bashed and disrespected artiste in the history of Nigerian music.

Speaking about his music career and how he has faced challenges, Davido disclosed that he has been the most dragged Nigerian artist in the country.

According to him, some of his signees under his record label always get affected by the comments people write about them on social media but he always advised them to stop reading comments from trolls online.

Davido made this disclosure while citing himself as an example of an artist in the music industry who is always trolled and disrespected.

He said: “I think in the history of Nigeria, I think I am the most ashed and disrespected artiste. In Nigeria, if you are the son of a successful man, you gonna get it. “.

https://x.com/yabaleftonline/status/1909662788684759341?s=46

