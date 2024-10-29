I’m More Talented Than Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy’ – Tiwa Savage

Share

Nigerian singer, Tiwatope Savage, better known as Tiwa Savage has joined the conversation about the “Big 3” or “Big 4” in the Nigerian music industry.

New Telegraph reports that Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy are widely regarded as the current top three Nigerian artists and are collectively referred to as the “Big 3.”

Also, there have been many conversation on adding a fourth name to the list, with many opining that among Tiwa Savage, Rema, Asake and others, should be added to Big 4.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, Savage shared her thoughts on being on the elite list.

She boasted that she was more talented than Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy who are widely placed on the list.

The host asked, “Do you feel like you’ve to be part of the ‘Big 3’ or even ‘Big 4’ conversation? How do you feel about that?”

In response, she said, “Don’t get me started. If we are to go talent for talent, mic for mic, I am the big 1. If you take off the numbers (streams), and whatever you want to judge the big whatever with, you can’t see me on the mic. But again, it [the ranking] is not based on that (musical talent).”

