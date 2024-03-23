I’m More About The Story Than The Role – Rahama Sadau

Rahama Sadau is a leading Kannywood actress who has gained spotlight in Nollywood; despite her religious background, Rahama has made remarkable impact with the kind of roles she portrays. Born and raised in Kaduna, the Human Resource Management graduate in this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, spoke about her transition to Nollywood, advice to Northern girls, growing up among other issues. Excerpts:

How will you describe your journey into the Kannywood industry? Well, I think I have a very interesting journey, it’s amazing how I started from Kannywood which is another industry, and started way back like 11 years now. It’s just a great journey, of course, full of challenges but along the line, you just have to pick up yourself. I’m so proud of my growth and I am not stopping to get a lot better in my craft too.

It’s not an easy landmark to still standing tall with over 11 years of experience, how have you evolved? It’s not an easy journey. Of course, coming from where I’m coming from definitely, it’s not an easy journey. Especially trying to balance being in Nollywood and being in the place that I come from. It was pretty challenging and amazing.

The Northern style and storytelling are absolute differently but because I wanted to be a rounded actor who can fit into specific roles that will not taint my background, I needed to grow with time and space.

You acted alongside your sisters in ‘Sadau Sisters’, how easy or tough was it for you to share that space with the audience? Well, it’s not an easy space because first of all, it’s a reality show. It’s not a movie or a series. I wake up every day as the producer and the artists playing myself for the first time. And I will have to wake up and ask the producer without any script to work on. It’s the toughest journey I’ve ever been as a producer and also as an actor. I’m so proud of the show because I couldn’t believe my sisters’ performances and how comfortable they were with the cameras. They are so private and they love themselves, they are so selfish. They are just so comfortable with each other and it’s just amazing. I’m particularly proud of the show because of my sisters.

How then were you able to manage reality shows and real life? That’s a good question because before we went into the show, I had to sit my sisters down and say this isn’t a movie, whatever you say out there, you will be accountable for it, so be mindful of what you say, at the same time be yourself. I think we found that balance because the show is all about sisterhood, family and the beauty of Northern Nigeria and all that we have. We were able to balance the both and I think we did an amazing job.

Are you picky when it comes to roles? Well, I used to be very picky when it comes to role interpretation but at the same time I love diversifying in terms of the roles that I get to play.

Did you nurse any fear when you were switching from Kannywood to Nollywood? My biggest fear when I was switching to Nollywood wasn’t really switching but trying to play in both industry. My biggest fear was trying to be who I am as a Northern actress and trying to find a space where I would fit in here. It got me very confused but at the end I was able to strike a balance.

What then was your biggest shock transitioning? The level of acceptance was shocking to me; the people were very warm, acceptable and all that. I don’t know if it’s me but I find everyone very friendly and nice. That wasn’t what I was expecting coming from where I was coming from. It’s great.

Do you still star in Kannywood movies? Most definitely

As an actor, what will make you reject a script? If I don’t like the role I am playing, I will gladly reject the script. Particularly if I don’t like the story. I’m more about the story than the role because it’s how you play the role that people see it.

What is your key message to Northern young girls? My message is that being yourself is not easy. It’s very easy to say it’s not an easy journey either in the modern world but it’s even tougher for people from my side, it’s not an easy journey. You just have to be focused, you just have to know what you are doing, and keep chasing your goals.

Growing up, what were your parents’ reaction when you told them you were going into acting, religion wise? I think we can spend an hour telling this story. My mum is very proud. I don’t know if it’s safe to say this but the first film my mum watched was mine and that was when I was three years down in Kannywood. It was just surprising. She called me and she was like ‘I’m watching your show for the first time.’ Sometimes as much as your parents want to be proud of you and want to support you, there is a whole society that is after you.

Do you agree with the school of thought that says there should be one unifying industry in Nigeria most especially in the film aspect; do you think it is necessary? I think it’s normal. Everywhere you go in the world they have branches of things. If you go to Bollywood they have branches. It’s just an industry where you get different kinds of people that tell their own stories and that is the most important thing. I don’t even consider myself Kannywood, Nollywood, I’m just an actress.