I’m Living Proof Of Someone Who Became Successful After School – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has finally shared his journey to success in the music industry after school life.

The singer attributed his success in the music industry to the choices he made after graduating from Babcock University.

Speaking at the 2024 LAS annual summit, Davido shared the journey of success after finishing school, says he took a break from school to pursue his music career, which ultimately led to his success.

He explained, “I relate a lot to this topic because I’m living proof of the successful person after school. Let me share my experience.

“So I went into the entertainment world after school, but I do have friends, siblings, my father who has a company and also a school that students graduate from.”

He noted that his family allowed him to choose his path and encouraged him, unlike his siblings, who followed more traditional routes.

Davido said, “I did school for about five years because I had to take a break because of my music. People go to school for four, five, or six years, and some people study law and after school life starts.

“I have been blessed to have followed my dream. I come from a family where you go to school and after you go directly to work.

“Either you work for my dad or you work elsewhere; I was the one who went another route from my siblings.”

Speaking further, Davido emphasized that success comes at different times for different people, citing examples of friends and siblings who achieved success quickly, while others worked their way up over time.

He added, “I have seen how their lives after school. For some, the success came quick and for others, they work for other people and work their way up.”

