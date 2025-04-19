Share

Multi-talented Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has opened up about his passion for movie-making.

Speaking in a recent conversation with content creator Darryl, the singer spoke about his background in business marketing and how it shaped his broader interest in the entertainment world.

According to the singer, if he hadn’t become a globally celebrated musician, he would still have pursued a career in the film industry.

Davido said; “I studied business marketing, so I would have still been in the entertainment space (if I wasn’t singing) but probably, more of behind the scenes,”

The award-winning artist went on to revealed that he’s expanding his reach into the African film industry, with plans to invest in several film projects this year.

He added, “I am investing in a couple of films this year. Shoutout to my director, Dammy Twitch. We have some ideas, series coming.

“The film space right now in Africa is going bankruptcy. So, we are definitely going to tap into that.”

Davido also surprised fans by revealing his acting talent, adding that he’s been subtly showcasing it in his music videos over the years.

He noted; “I can also act. I can act for real. I act in my music videos. I acted in music videos like ‘Jowo’, ‘Nwa Baby’,”

