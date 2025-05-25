I’m Inspired To Support Growth Devt With My Doctorate Degree – Oduntan

Share

A former Chairman and current Director of Wemabod Limited, Otunba Oluseyi Oduntan, has said the honourary Doctorate Degree in Business conferred on him by the University of America, Curacao (Netherlands and California, USA), has further inspired him to continue contributing to growth and development in an increasingly interconnected world.

Otunba Oduntan, who was the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the defunct Compass Newspaper, made this known during the conferment ceremony held on Saturday at the Creative Arts Hall, Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos.

The award, which was in partnership with ICLED Business School, Lekki, Lagos, led by Professor Mrs Olajumoke Familoni, was presented by Professor Wole Familoni on behalf of the institutions.

Speaking on behalf of all the awardees, Oduntan, who holds the OON award, said it was a profound honour to be recognised by such a reputable academic institution.

“We stand before you deeply honoured and profoundly grateful to receive the Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business (Honoris Causa) from The University of America, Curacao, Netherlands.

“This prestigious recognition from a world-class, chartered, and regionally accredited institution, committed since 1983 to providing high-quality education through a blend of traditional and innovative distance learning, is truly humbling,” he stated.

Otunba Oduntan, who holds the traditional title of Otunba Osigade of Ijebuland, is also a recipient of the Order of the Niger (OON) from former President Muhammadu Buhari. He commended the University’s dedication to excellence, experiential learning, and fostering a culture of intellectual curiosity.

Describing the institution’s philosophy as one centred on questioning, rigorous scrutiny of ideas, and fearless pursuit of knowledge, Oduntan said it’s a powerful framework not only for academic excellence but also for leadership and innovation in business.

“In accepting this honourary degree, we acknowledge that business is not merely about profit, but about creating value, empowering communities, and driving sustainable progress.

“This honour inspires me to continue advancing these ideals, leveraging knowledge and experience to support growth and development in our interconnected world.

“We thank the University of America for this distinguished recognition and for its ongoing mission to educate and inspire students worldwide.

“May this institution continue to thrive as a beacon of learning, integrity, and service,” he added.

A fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (UK) and a member of the Chartered Institute of Directors, Nigeria, Otunba Oduntan has contributed to public service as Senior Technical Adviser to the Federal Ministry of Defence and served on several influential boards, such as the Ogun State Judicial Service Commission.

His philanthropic efforts in education and community development have empowered underserved communities with skills and economic opportunities.

Other recipients of honourary degrees at the event included: Mudiaga Nwachukwu, a Nigerian legal professional with vast experience in corporate, maritime, and compliance law, Engr. Adebayo Afeez Balogun, a seasoned mechanical engineer with over three decades in the upstream oil and gas industry, Charles Ikechukwu Nwachukwu, a legal expert and mediator with over 20 years in the petroleum sector and Olumide Kolapo Osineye, a veteran aviation professional with nearly 30 years in civil aviation safety, regulatory oversight and aviation security.

