I’m Inspired To Support Growth, Devt With My Doctorate Degree –Oduntan

Share

A former Chairman and current director of Wemabod Limited, Otunba Oluseyi Oduntan, has stated that the honourary Doctorate Degree in Business conferred on him by the University of America, Curacao (Netherlands and California, USA), has further inspired him to continue contributing to growth and development in an increasingly interconnected world.

Oduntan made this known during the conferment ceremony held on Saturday at the Creative Arts Hall, Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos.

The award, which was in partnership with ICLED Business School Lekki Lagos, led by Professor Mrs Olajumoke Familoni, was presented by Professor Wole Familoni on behalf of the institutions.

Speaking on behalf of all the awardees, Oduntan, who holds the OON award, said it was a profound honour to be recognised by such a reputable academic institution.

He said: “We stand before you deeply honoured and profoundly grateful to receive the Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business (Honoris Causa) from The University of America, Curacao, Netherlands.

“This prestigious recognition from a worldclass, chartered, and regionally accredited institution—committed since 1983 to providing high-quality education through a blend of traditional and innovative distance learning is truly humbling.”

Share