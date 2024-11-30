I’m in Politics to Make Lives Better –Abimboye

Share

Journalist-turned-politician, Michael Abimboye, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, says that his monthly palliative to the people is more of support

and not ordinary. He speaks on this and other issues of interest. Excerpts;

How did you get into politics?

I have always been involved in political activities right from my university days. I contested for the general secretary position of my departmental association. Though I didn’t win, the leaders of the association often reached out to me on issues. However, I entered politics fully during the 2023 general elections, when I served as Head of Media, Print, and online for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council. I joined the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, to campaign in all 36 states. During this period, I saw the need for our people to have quality leadership, which in turn will deliver the dividends of democracy we have all craved for. But before then, I served as a personal media aide to former Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who is now a Senator, representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, and I am still with him till date.

What was the motivation behind your recent palliative in Osun State?

It’s not a giveaway, it’s meant to support my people in Ayedaade LGA of Osun State. I wear two crowns; aside from participating in politics, my forefather, Dada Ajonbadi, was the co-founder of Ode-Omu Town in Osun State, so it’s also a form of social responsibility to look after my people. I’m a prince, therefore, my politics is different from that of others. Let me say it in Yoruba, “Omo oni ilu ni mi, mi o kin se omo ilu.” I can’t play dirty politics because I have a heritage and name to protect. I can’t burn down my town in the name of politics. The November edition of my food palliative was done to support Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, who celebrated his second anniversary in office this week and also to support him as he is currently carrying out major infrastructural development work in my town such as the rehabilitation of the Maternity Health Centre Ile-Idiasa, total reconstruction of Oke Eso Street and the reconstruction of Oja Ale market.

You are coming out for a political office, how difficult or easy do you see the terrain?

Yes, the idea was to run, but following political developments in the state, where the status quo was maintained for lg chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors, and as someone who believes the supremacy of the party, I obeyed and continued with my private consultations and giving out of palliative. To answer your question on if it’s difficult, I would say I’m used to the system. Remember my principal, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, contested for the presidential ticket of our party in 2019, I was part of the team, and we were sure of picking the ticket before certain metrics kicked in. He also contested for the ticket of our party in 2023, before he stepped down for Alhaji Atiku, and I was also part of the team, so I am used to the changing of certain processes in politics.

Nigerians are going through a lot at the moment, will you say we are enjoying democracy?

Certainly not when you consider the economic situation in the country. We ought not to be where we are today if, maybe we had done the right things earlier. I will give an example, if we had removed fuel subsidy when former president Goodluck Jonathan removed it, maybe we could have been a better country by now. Another thing is that if the late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua had not reversed the sale of refineries, I’m sure we wouldn’t be buying fuel for N1,080 per litre today. If we had also fixed our infrastructural problems by prioritising the key ones, we may have improved productivity and helped the manufacturing sector. We constructed a rail line to Maradi in Niger Republic, of what use has that been? We should have used the funds to improve on what we have, especially linking the North East and South East. 2027 is another opportunity for Nigerians to get the leadership problem fixed.

Do you think being a journalist will help you politically?

Well, maybe the exposure I have as a journalist will help me do things differently. Remember as a journalist, we hold the government accountable to what they do, it’s time for me to right the wrongs because we journalists criticise the policies of the government. Of course, the contacts I have will also be used to drive development and growth which is what the people want. Like my leader, Aare Dele Momodu, would say, access is the greatest asset. For me as well, the access I have gained over the years will be used for my political career.

What is your advice to the government of the day?

At the state level, you can see that Governor Adeleke is poised to improving the infrastructure across the state. Go to IleIfe, he’s constructing a flyover there, go to Osogbo, the state capital, two flyover projects are ongoing there. It’s not that alone, the Light Up Osogbo Project is almost completed and you can see this as you drive into the state capital. He’s touching the health sector, as I mentioned earlier and most importantly, he is clearing backlogs of salary arrears. On the economic front, he’s fixing the tourist sites, while he is also ensuring that solid minerals companies are paying the right taxes to the state. The governor is on the right track and he’s poised to get his second term in office. For the Federal government, I think they know the right thing to do. Whether they have the capacity to do those things is another kettle of fish. Do they have access to bring in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), which will drive our economy? That is what Atiku would have done if he had been elected as president in 2023. What is the special thing that stands you out as a politician? I’m a people-centric and target-driven politician. You know I’m from a digital journalism and political communications world where everything is tied to Key Performance Index, KPI. So that’s my mindset towards politics.

Who is your role model?

I don’t think I have one person I would say is my role model because I pick things from different people. I have people I look up to in the university environment, politics, communications field etc. So, I learn from a plethora of people. But to answer your question specifically, Aare Dele Momodu and Senator Aminu Tambuwal are two people I can say are my role models because of their lifestyle. They both believe in God and are men of modesty. Even politically, you will never see them forcing things on others. They work so hard late into the night and are widely connected and they are well respected leaders.

Tell us about life as a journalist and as a politician.

As a journalist, it’s pretty straightforward to say 2+2 is 4 but in politics, 2+2 may not give you 4, it may be 3 or 6 when you put other factors into consideration. So it’s a different ball game. Before now, my level of engagement in politics was more of executive or technocrat level. As they say, politics is local, which is what I’m playing now. In the past, most calls I received were work-related or from family and friends. But now, as politically exposed people and the people in the financial sector would put it, it is no more private life. I have to attend to people who seek my audience regardless of my mood or their level in society. Then my time isn’t mine anymore.

