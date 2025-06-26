I’m In Nigeria, Ready For EFCC Anytime – Ex-NNPCL CFO

…says wasn’t arrested, submitted voluntarily

The former Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Alh. Umar Ajiyia Isa, has declared his readiness for interrogation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), anytime he was needed by the anti-graft agency.

This is as he described as “false” reports of his arrest by the EFCC in connection with an alleged $7.2 billion perpetrated at the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries.

Specifically, the ex-senior official of the national oil company he submitted himself to the commission, and was aloud to go home afterwards, contrary to reports of arrest.

In a statement on Wednesday, Isa said: ‘Nobody arrested me for any $7.2 billion in relation to any refinery fraud.

‘I voluntarily submitted myself for questioning to the EFCC and thereafter I went home.

“To see in the media of stories of my arrest over fraud is unfortunate,” he stated.

“I served at NNPC Limited and I left with my integrity intact. Nobody has accused me of any fraud throughout my sojourn at the Company. People who are pushing this false narrative of arrests and detention just want to tarnish my reputation”.

‘

“I am in this country and any day and anytime the EFCC request me to appear before them I will be present’, he concluded.