Finally, Trump Breaks Silence On Health Rumours

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has put to rest all the speculations about him not doing well health-wise, saying he’s in great shape, mentally and physically.

Speaking on Thursday during an Oval Office meeting, President Trump said he would undergo his second ‘routine’ physical examination in six months at Walter Reed Medical Centre on Friday.

The President, however, said he’s going for a physical checkup but is in great shape.

“I’m meeting with the troops, and I’m going to do a sort of semi-annual physical. I think I’m in great shape, but I’ll let you know.

“No difficulty. Physically, I feel very good; mentally, I feel very good. I did a cognitive exam, which is always risky, because if I didn’t do well, you’d be blaming it. I had a perfect score. One of the doctors said he’d almost never seen a perfect score!

“I said, did Obama, Bush do it? Biden? Biden should’ve done it. If you’re president, you should do a cognitive exam,” said Trump in his trademark style.

Rumours about President Trump’s poor health have been swirling for quite some time, and his recent diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency may have intensified them. Pictures of swelling and bruising in his hand have left many speculating about his health.