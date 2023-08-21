I’m In Abuja To Work, Not Fly Party Flag- Wike

…Says demolition of illegal structures inevitable

The newly sworn-in Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike on Monday said he is not in Abuja to fly the party flag, but to work hard and deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

Wike who resumed at the FCTA alongside the FCT Minister of State, Mariya Mahmoud, immediately after the oath-taking ceremony at the Presidential Villa, also vowed to demolish all illegal structures that contravene the Abuja Master Plan.

Wike’s reaction about which party’s flag his official vehicle will fly has further heightened speculations on his party membership status.

According to him, his tenure as Minister of FCT will give special attention to issues that will restore the glory of the nation’s capital, to conform with the founding father’s dream.

He further warned that land racketeering would be a thing of the past, as those who speculate in the land will meet stiff resistance.

“We will bring FCT back to where it ought to be. So many people have complained that this is not the FCT of the founding fathers. We must tackle the issue of security. FCT should be where people come for holidays.”

He warned that the Administration under his leadership will not take excuses from security agencies as they will be provided with the required tools to work as the issue of security is germane.

The minister also disclosed that he will sanitize the city and end the rise of slums and shanties across the city. Abuja has turned into a slum city. Sanitation is bad with refuse everywhere. We cannot allow that. We will look at issues of waste disposals.”

“If you know you have built where it’s not supposed to build, it will go down. Our green areas and parks must come back

“Land racketeering days are over. Those who refuse to develop turning to land speculators will loo their lands. All these are our short-term deliverables so as to bring back people’s confidence in Government.”