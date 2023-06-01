I’m In A Relationship With Two Friends – BBNaija’s Hermes

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Hermes Iyele has revealed that he is still in a polyamorous relationship.

New Telegraph recalls that Hermes disclosed his relationship status in the Big Brother House stating that he’s in a relationship with two women.

However, on the latest episode of the BTS Reality podcast, featuring Hermes, he revealed that he is still dating both women, adding that the ladies are friends.

According to him, “I am still in two relationships. Both of them are friends.

“For me, I can only operate on the truth. The truth is that I be ashawo and I will do ashawo things.

“I can like more than one woman. And I will tell you that I’m with this person, if you are not fine with it, find what you like.”

He went further to disclose that his partners are also seeing other men.

Watch video below: