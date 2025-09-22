I’m Implementing Tinubu’s Vision In FCT – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has said that so long as he remains committed to implementing President Bola Tinubu’s vision, he won’t bother how much criticism that would be unleashed on him by detractors.

Wike, who on Monday flagged off the construction of access roads ILS 02 and ILS 03 (Timipre Sylva Street) in Mabushi District of Abuja, said that Tinubu’s administration is prioritising all-around infrastructural development and not concentrating only on roads.

The Minister assured that Abuja would favourably compete with other cities of the world in terms of infrastructure before Tinubu completes his tenure in office.

According to him, Tinubu has made enormous investments in the provision of modern infrastructure, efficient transportation, education, healthcare and youth empowerment in the nation’s capital.

“By the time Mr President’s tenure expires, Abuja will be a different city. In terms of infrastructure, Abuja will compete with other known cities in the world. What we are doing is implementing the vision of the President, and no sector will be left untouched”, he said.

The minister further stressed that those criticising him for building more roads lack the understanding that infrastructure is foundational to development.

“Don’t bring projects when you don’t have the money. If you award contracts without funding, you only raise false hopes. That is why we are ensuring that every project we flag off is backed by available funds”, he stated.

In the same vein, the Minister, who also inspected ongoing works at the Court of Appeal complex in Dakibiyu, Jabi District, and judges’ quarters in Gishiri, expressed satisfaction with the pace of work on the judiciary housing projects.

He, however, noted that the contractor handling the Court of Appeal, Abuja division’s project has been delayed.

“I am not too satisfied that the contractor will meet the promised timeline, but I believe the project will not exceed this year,” he said.