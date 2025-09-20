I’m Hungry For Marriage But Not Desperate – Angela Eguavoen

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Angela Eguavoen is captivating audiences with her compelling storytelling and remarkable performances. In this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, the Edo State native opens up about the unique challenges she’s faced throughout her career, her relationship status, desire for marriage, and much more.

From your comic videos on Instagram, it seems you are not currently in a serious relationship. What qualities are you looking for in a potential partner?

Yes, I am not currently in any relationship. I am single. Basically, a good man. For me, a man with a good heart. A man who is caring. In all, a good man, a good person. Someone who loves themselves and is God fearing, and financially stable.

What does an ideal relationship look like to you at this stage of your life?

An ideal relationship for me right now, is when two people come together and make life better for each other. Not the kind of relationship when one person comes into the other person’s life and then frustrates the other person or makes the other person feel really bad about themselves. I believe that one person can go far. But with two people they can even go farther.

When two people who are hungry to become better, and excel in life and make better meaning out of it, the outcome is usually very amazing. On some days when you don’t feel like it, that other person is nudging you and motivating you to push forward, not to give up.

So an ideal relationship for me is one where two people really love each other and want to see each other grow, and they sup – port each other every step of the way.

Can you tell us about your latest project, Through the Valley, and what inspired you to produce it?

Through the Valley is a story so dear to my heart. I did my NYSC in an Air Force Base in Port Harcourt, and I got super close to some military personnel. then I saw their lives, and I wanted to tell the story. It is a story about PTSD, about the struggles that military men go through after going to war.

Seeing their friends die. It’s the aftermath of all the trauma they get to experience that people don’t see or get to talk about, and then how this affects their wives, families and all of that. Through the Valley also talks about domestic violence in women.

It explores what can go wrong when you don’t leave an abusive relationship in time. It is a broad story; it talks about self-esteem and true love, and it also tells women that they are not asking for too much.

When the right person comes into your life, things are just go – ing to change. The right people will treat you well. Someone who truly loves you treats you well. Going back to PTSD in military men, it also explores how it affects the family, and how these people tend to manage it.

You wear the caps of an actress and a producer; what are some unique challenges and rewards you experience in each role?

I love these jobs so much with the whole of my heart. As an actor, I love the fact that I play different people. I can become different people at different times, and as an executive producer, I have the liberty to tell the kind of stories that I want. Impactful stories. If you check Angela Eguavoen TV on YouTube, you will see that stories I’ve dropped are impactful stories and films.

Stories that liberate, heal, elevate, teach and entertain. My kind of films you would laugh, you would cry, fall in love and even learn, and then you would heal. These are the kinds of stories I tell. That’s one of the most beautiful things about being a producer and about being an actor.

Are there particular genres or themes you are especially passion – ate about exploring in your future projects?

I tell human stories. I tell stories that people can easily relate with, and the it’s usually always based on God’s inspiration, but I want to delve into comedy. I’m very funny in real life. But a lot of people don’t know that side of me.

So, I want to explore that side of me pretty soon and do something different. The stories I’ve been telling so far are emotionally driven. Yes, you will definitely find moments to laugh in my stories, but I want to do pure comedy very soon.

Can you forgive and take back a partner who has cheated on you?

I believe all men cheat. I don’t think there’s a man that doesn’t cheat. There could be some that don’t cheat. For me, this belief is just there, so that in case it hap – pens, I would not be extremely heartbroken.

What are your thoughts on marriage, and is it something you see in your future?

I love marriage. My parents have been married for years. I have siblings who are married. I have seen the kind of great and positive impact marriage can have on people. I know that on social media, people project really negative things about marriages, but I have seen really sweet marriages, sweet people, genuine marriages.

Yes, I want marriage for myself but I am not desperate about it. If it comes fine, if it doesn’t, we keep it moving. I believe that it is better to marry late than to marry wrong.

Do you envision building a home with a colleague?

I don’t mind. Wherever the hus – band comes from, I’m not taking out a particular tribe or profession. I can marry from anywhere. I can marry from any tribe. Like I said, a good man is the most important thing. It doesn’t matter what the person does, or the field the person is in. The man shouldn’t be a criminal of course. But a good man and can be from any field or tribe. I am not so streamlined to a par – ticular place.

Beyond acting and producing, are there any other creative or entrepreneurial pursuits you are currently exploring or hoping to pursue in the future?

Aside from acting and producing, I have some businesses on the side. I en – joy spending money here and there and I’m grateful to God for that.