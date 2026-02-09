I’m Honoured To Be Nominated For Newstap/ SWAN Five-Star Award –Chief Onyeani

Proprietor of grassroots football team, Ahudiya Nnem FC, Chief Robert Onyeani, has declared that he’s highly honoured to be selected as one of the recipients of this year’s prestigious Newstap/SWAN Award noting that it’s a testament that people recognise what he’s doing.

He stated this recently when the top management of Newstap Communication, publishers of newstap.com.ng led by the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, Mr George Aluo, presented his letter of nomination to him.

Receiving the letter, Chief Onyeani, declared: ”I never expected to be nominated for this award, it came as a surprise. What it shows is that people are watching what I am doing and I’m highly honoured to be nominated.” He stressed that the award will spur him to do more for grassroots football development in the country, promising that in the next three years.