Nollywood actor, known for his comic act in the Yoruba Movie Industry, Bamidele Tope Saint, popularly known as Okemesi, has solicited help in what he described as a spiritual attack that has rendered him homeless and paralysed.

In an interview with a colleague, Tony Montana, Okemesi revealed he has been going through the situation for almost a year, with his condition worsening despite medical treatment.

According to Okemesi, the attack began with a severe illness that left him paralysed and unable to speak or stand.

After seeking medical attention at a Hospital, Okemesi said his condition worsened, prompting him to visit an Islamic cleric for spiritual assistance.

He, however, attributed prayers and spiritual intervention for his gradual recovery.

Pleading for support to cover his accommodation, Okemesi said he is now homeless, and he now starts at the Church, struggling to meet basic needs.

He said, “It was a spiritual attack. May God protect us from spiritual arrows. I was taken to a Hospital, and people donated to foot my bills.

“But we realised it was beyond the hospital when my condition worsened. That was when the people with me searched for my relatives’ numbers on my phone.”

“My senior brother in Osogbo asked them to bring me to him. He picked me up from the motor park and took me directly to an Islamic cleric for a solution. It was a serious attack. I became crippled.

“It was the prayers from people and God’s miracles that revived me. I couldn’t talk or stand. I began to walk with crutches a few hours after the Alfa gave me some spiritual items to use the same day I arrived.

“My brother was also attacked after I left the cleric’s place to stay with him for proper care. He was involved in an accident and also had a marital crisis with his wife.

I had to leave his place and started staying on church premises. I don’t have a place to sleep, I don’t have anything. In fact, it’s difficult to feed. My fans, you are the only thing left for me. Please, I need your help to get back on my feet, especially with accommodation.