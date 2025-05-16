‘I’m Homeless, My Child Is Missing’, George Cries Out for Help

Share

Veteran Nollywood actress, Jumoke George, has made a public appeal for financial assistance, revealing that she is not only homeless and battling illness, but also enduring the pain of a missing child.

The heartbreaking revelation was made during a candid conversation on the TalkToB show hosted by fellow actress Abiola Adebayo, who shared the tearful video on Tuesday.

Fighting through sobs, the notable actress opened up about her condition, living in a church building, dependent on the kindness of church members for basic necessities, and confronting both physical pain and emotional trauma.

“I don’t have a home. I don’t have anything. One of my children has been missing. I’m tired and exhausted,” she said. “Please pray for me. I have never hurt anyone. I am sick and can’t keep going like this.”

Share