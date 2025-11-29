I’m Here To Support Artists Advance Growth Of Afrobeats – Justee Beats

Tobenna Okonkwo, professionally known as Justee Beats, is a Nigerian-born, UK-based Music Producer and Audio Engineer whose work blends African rhythmic identity with contemporary global sound.

He is known for creating emotionally rich and technically refined music that connects cultures through innovation and clarity.

He has worked with prominent artists across Nigeria and the United Kingdom, including Blaqbonez, Spyro, Terry Apala, Tomi Thomas, Tim Lyre, AYBangz, Aiitee, Mova, Moelogo, and others. His credits also include Co-Producing and Audio Engineering the “Fight or Flight” EP by SoulMarleybethename.

Tobenna is currently part of Raven Afrikulture Aberdeen, where he plays a key role in supporting artists and advancing the growth of Afrobeats within Scotland’s creative community.

Recognised for his depth, precision, and forward-thinking sound, Justee Beats continues to shape and elevate the modern African music experience on the global stage.