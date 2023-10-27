I’m Here To Set New Standard – DJ Gleefully

Upwardly mobile Disc Jockey, Adenmosun Aramide Adeniyi, otherwise known as DJ Gleefully has said that his mission is to set a new standard in the Nigerian entertainment sector.

DJ Gleefully, who has toured many parts of Nigeria performing at top music concerts and shows, expressed that while he respects his predecessors in the game, his dream is to set new standards.

He said: “We must appreciate the passion and sacrifices of those who made disc jockeying a profession to be reckoned with in Nigeria.

“However, as the younger generation, it is a challenge for us to build on what these legends have done and sustain the legacy.

“My dream is to float a one-stop entertainment complex -a melting pot for established and young DJs.

“I will also initiate a laudable international reality show for DJs.

“With our contribution to the social scene, I think DJs deserve more global recognition,” DJ Gleefully noted.