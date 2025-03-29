I’m here to make my mark in Afrobeats, says Timilehin

Share

Nigerian-American, Timilehin Akinsola aka Miss Timilehin, has revealed why she settled for Afrobeats genre amidst the release of her sizzling single, ‘Confidence.’

‘Confidence,’ which is Miss Timilehin’s third single, having released ‘All my love,’ and ‘Running’ in 2024, is a soul stirring tune that reiterates the singer’s resolve to take over the world with her Afrobeats tunes.

In a recent chat, Miss Timilehin said she enjoys Afrobeats as a genre and she’s ready to make the mark and take over the genre despite being relatively new in the game.

“I am here to make my mark in Afrobeats and ready to take over of course! I mean why not,” she began. “I have been singing all my life but when I made that decision to go professional, Afrobeats was my go-to medium. I just like the actual beats and the heavy drums. It’s fun to dance to as it can turn any song into a dance song.”

Continuing, she said, “Michael Jackson, Fela Anikulapo Kuti and Bob Marley, who blazed the trail across genres were my earliest influence in music. I aspire to follow their path in dedication, commitment and creativity.”

