I’m Having My Empire Soon – Ilebaye

The latest Big Brother Naija, (BBNaija) Season 8 All-Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya has disclosed plans to unveil her empire soon.
Ilebaye, fondly called the Jen-Z Baddie made the disclosure while speaking in an interview with New Day TV in Ghana.
The interviewer asked; “So now that you are a queen, you have talked about your orphanage, this is 2024. What else should we look forward to?”
READ ALSO:
- Ilebaye Replies Critics, Says When Winners Are Speaking Don’t Talk.
- Ilebaye To Ceec: ‘There Is Only One Bbnaija All-stars Winner’.
- Ilebaye’s Homecoming MC Warns Her To Be Wary Of Cee-C.
Ilebaye replied; “The great Ilebaye.”
Interviewer; “What does the great Ilebaye mean?”
She answered; “Till then I would be having my empire.”
Even though the 23-year-old influencer was pressured to elaborate on her strategy, she declined, noting that action speaks louder than words.
Watch Video Below;
Tags: ilebaye ilebaye latest news updates ilebaye latest updates ilebaye news ilebaye recent news ilebaye updates