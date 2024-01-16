New Telegraph

January 16, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 16, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. I’m Having My…

I’m Having My Empire Soon – Ilebaye

The latest Big Brother Naija, (BBNaija) Season 8 All-Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya has disclosed plans to unveil her empire soon.

Ilebaye, fondly called the Jen-Z Baddie made the disclosure while speaking in an interview with New Day TV in Ghana.

The interviewer asked; “So now that you are a queen, you have talked about your orphanage, this is 2024. What else should we look forward to?”

READ ALSO:

Ilebaye replied; “The great Ilebaye.”

Interviewer; “What does the great Ilebaye mean?”

She answered; “Till then I would be having my empire.”

Even though the 23-year-old influencer was pressured to elaborate on her strategy, she declined, noting that action speaks louder than words.

Watch Video Below;

Tags:

Read Previous

Phyna Spills, Says I Want To Be Identified As Man
Read Next

Iyabo Ojo Opens Up, Says I’m Very Religious, Not A Churchgoer