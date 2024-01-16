I’m Having My Empire Soon – Ilebaye

The latest Big Brother Naija, (BBNaija) Season 8 All-Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya has disclosed plans to unveil her empire soon.

Ilebaye, fondly called the Jen-Z Baddie made the disclosure while speaking in an interview with New Day TV in Ghana.

The interviewer asked; “So now that you are a queen, you have talked about your orphanage, this is 2024. What else should we look forward to?”

Ilebaye replied; “The great Ilebaye.”

Interviewer; “What does the great Ilebaye mean?”

She answered; “Till then I would be having my empire.”

Even though the 23-year-old influencer was pressured to elaborate on her strategy, she declined, noting that action speaks louder than words.

Watch Video Below;