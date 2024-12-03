I’m Happy To Bring Trophy Home –Winner Of UBA Essay Competition

Share

“I am so happy that I am bringing the trophy , as this year’s winner, home to my parents and siblings who have supported me so much.

It has fulfilled my dream. The day I wrote the first test, I proclaimed that I would be the winner and God has made it so.

I kept on touching the photograph of the girl that won that of last year’s edition, and I would tell myself each time I touched it that I want to be the winner this year. Each time that I touched the photograph, I was saying to her photograph that this is me, this is me, this is me, this year.”

These were part of the words of 16-year-old Isimah Tehila Oluchukwu, a Senior Secondary School student of Everest Heights International Academy, Gwagwalada, Abuja, who emerged as the 2024 UBA Foundation National Essay Competition.

“My special thanks to my parents and family for their support which was so much. Even as I came to Lagos they were calling me and congratulating me in advance and wishing me success,” she added.

Basking in the euphoria of her performance, Oluchukwu, the second last child of the family, whose dream is to study Medicine, emerged the overall winner out of more than 10,000 entries received for this year’s edition, the 14th in the series, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Bank.

The figure, after thorough assessment by the judges that comprise Professors from different universities across the country was reduced to top 75 contestants in the first stage and later 20 finalists in the final stage where the winners emerged.

The theme of the final stage is: “Examine the Causes, Consequences and Solutions of Japa Syndrome in Nigeria,” which was written at the UBA House, Marina, Lagos.

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director (GMD), Mr Oliver Alawuba, said that the essence of the competition is that the United Bank for Africa Plc wants to change the world, and to achieve it through education, which forms one of the corporate social responsibility initiatives of the Bank.

The competition, which according to him, is being escalated in other African countries where UBA Plc operates, is also to develop young minds, promote literacy and writing habits among the students. “The future of the world is in Africa, and the future of Africa is in Nigeria,” he stated.

Oluchukwu, the overall winner, received N7.5 million scholarship to study in a university in Africa; a trophy; laptop computer; a plaque; a certificate and UBA pack.

The UBA Foundation, Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Bola Atta, while giving an insight into the competition, said the impact of the essay competition in the last 14 years has been significant and tremendous.

“It is more than competition, but a platform to empower young minds to develop their creative writing, promote literacy and revitalise reading habits among students.

“More importantly, the essay competition is to equip students to develop reading and writing skills, public speaking and confidence,” she stated.

While adding that the number of entries for this year’s edition was higher than previous years, and that the 20 finalists were from diverse states across the country Mrs Atta urged students to embrace reading if they want to broaden their knowledge.

Obina-Chukwu Chikamara, 15-year-old, SS 3 student of Regina Pacis College, Abuja came second, and received N5 million scholarship, a laptop computer, plaque and UBA pack.

The second runner up, Greatness Essien, 16-year-old SS 3 student of Nigerian Christian International School, Akwa Ibom, also went home with N3.5 million scholarship, laptop computer, a plaque, and UBA pack.

Speaking on the mode of assessment of the entries, one of the examiners, Prof Ini Okoh, a Professor of English at University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, recalled that they were initially dealing with some fundamental problems, but currently they observed that many of the entries were fairly well done because students who subscribed to the competition are conscious of how they should write.

On the challenges faced by them, Prof Okoh said the effort to examine over 10,000 entries/ scripts posed a challenge, but as “Nigerian scholars we are familiar with how to work under pressure.”

