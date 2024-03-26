I’m Happy To Be Home, Edo PDP Chairman, Aziegbemi

…Says he was never maltreated by his abductors

The kidnapped Edo State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi has expressed his appreciation to God for bringing him back home after spending nine days in the den of kidnappers.

New Telegraph recalls that Aziegbemi was kidnapped on Friday, March 16 after a late-night meeting at the Edo State Government House, Benin City.

His abductors were said to have demanded 500 million naira from his family members before he was to be released to the family.

However, it was not certain if ransom was paid or how much that was paid by his family, before his release.

But reacting,Aziegbemi said on Tuesday morning that he thanked God and was happy to be reunited with his family.

He said:, “I am happy to be back home. I thank God and you for your concern. I am happy to reunite with my family. It comes with terrain.

“I wasn’t maltreated by my kidnappers but again I am happy to be back home,” he added.