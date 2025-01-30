I’m Happy My Govt Birthed Nigeria’s Democracy – Abdulsalami

Share

The former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Thursday, said he is happy that his administration midwife the present democratic dispensation in the country.

New Telegraph recalls that Abubakar as military head of state, handed power to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as civilian president on May 29, 1999.

The former head of state spoke on Thursday at a book launch: “100 Years of Political Parties Evolution in Nigeria – The Imperative of Nigeria’s Political Stability: Issues and Solutions,” by the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), an umbrella body of registered political parties in Nigeria, noted that “when leaders are patriotic, passionate, resolute and unwavering in building strong democratic structures and institutions, democracy could flourish and yield its dividends to citizens.”

He called for the nurturing of the nation’s democracy “as there is no alternative to civil rule.”

Abubakar admitted that Nigeria’s democracy has been tested and shaken by reactionary forces and survived, and said it is a testament to citizens’ belief and resilience in representative governance.

“Despite military interventions, democracy has come to stay in Nigeria,” the former head of state declared, adding that there is “no substitute to the government of the people, by the people and for the people, which democracy represents as sovereignty resides with the people.”

He however noted that democracy thrives in an environment conducive to successful elections and political stability, which he said, is in tandem with the IPAC mandate.

Abubakar noted that Nigeria has witnessed 26 unbroken democracies, the longest since independence in 1960, and said a lot had been learnt during this long period.

He stated that the ongoing Constitution and Electoral Act amendments are “to correct obvious flaws in the electoral process and imbibe democratic ideals, ethics and values.”

The former head of state regretted that supremacy of the party leadership, adherence to party manifestoes and party formation and membership based on ideology, are lacking in the political parties in Nigeria.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, noted the “indispensability of political parties” to Nigeria’s democratic system, stating that “no Nigerian can participate in any national, state or Federal Capital Territory election in the country unless he is a member of a political party and is sponsored by that party.”

According to him, political parties form the cornerstone of a democratic society and serve a function unlike any other institution in a democracy.

“Parties aggregate and represent social

interests and provide a structure for political participation,” he added, and urged registered parties in Nigeria to conduct their activities in accordance and compliance with the electoral legal framework, such as the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2022 and the INEC Regulations and

Guidelines.

The INEC Chairman praised the partnership between the commission and IPAC, stating that as the umbrella body for registered political parties in Nigeria, IPAC has played a crucial role in fostering dialogue between parties and INEC and ensuring a more inclusive electoral process.

“This partnership is committed to promoting adherence to democratic

principles, improving election management, and strengthening our collective resolve to deepen democracy in Nigeria,” he added.

Prof. Yakubu called on the parties to uphold internal party democracy, which he stated, is the foundation upon which credible general elections were built.

“It enhances public confidence in the electoral system and strengthens democratic governance,” Prof. Yakubu added, but regretted that the ack of internal democracy in the parties has led to disputes, litigations, and disruptions in the electoral process.

