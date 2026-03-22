‘I’m growing Sonically, Trying Different Things’ – Ayra Starr

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ayra Starr has described her forthcoming studio album as a personal reflection of her growth into womanhood, both in life and music.

The 23-year-old Grammy-nominated singer made this remark while speaking on Apple Music Radio Takeover.

Recounting her early days in the music industry, the “Rush” crooner talked about putting fun first in her creative process and trying out various sounds.

READ ALSO:

“I’m literally becoming a woman, and it’s like you can hear that in my music now, like I’m growing sonically and I want to try different things, like just put myself out there, and have fun while doing it.

“I kind of lost the plot a bit, and I took it a bit too seriously, and it was never that deep. I brought the fun back, and we’re enjoying ourselves,” she said

Ayra Starr has not officially confirmed the title of her forthcoming third studio album.

She released the lead single “Where Do We Go” ahead of the album’s expected release this year.