‘I’m Going To Remain Single For A While’ –Bbnaija’s Vee

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate and actress, Victoria Iye, aka Vee, has disclosed that she is currently single. She added, however, that she is not searching as she wants to remain single “for a while”.

Vee disclosed this in the latest episode of the Moni Talks podcast. Despite rumours that she is romantically involved with a famous disc jockey, the reality star said she hasn’t found anyone that is “worth dating” for now. She said, “I am not dating and I don’t think I will be for a while.

I don’t really talk about my dating life anymore because I don’t have one. “I definitely have not found anybody worth dating. And as I get older, my spirit of discernment gets stronger. I haven’t seen anything and I will be by myself until I see something.”