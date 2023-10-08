I’m Going Nowhere Yet, Says Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has again said it was not yet time for him to be called home. Adeboye spoke on Friday at the grand finale of the youth convention with the theme ‘Enlarge’ which doubles as the October edition of the Holy Ghost Service at the RCCG Campground, Lagos- Ibadan Expressway.

He said just like it was predicted by the Founder of the RCCG, Reverend Josiah Akindayomi, long before he died that things can only get better after his departure, he was saying the same to the church. At the emotion-laden session, Adeboye stated: “I am not going anywhere yet!

Not yet…You don’t have anything to worry about because where I stop, that’s where you will begin and you’re all going to be greater than I. “I know, honestly speaking, one could ask the question: ’The way things are going, what’s going to happen when you go?’

“They were asking those questions when my father in the Lord was alive. Every time we had a convention and everything went well, people would say: ‘Hmm, it’s good now. What’s going to happen when this old man goes?’ “My father in the Lord will say: ‘You haven’t seen anything yet. Wait till you see what God will do.

So, I want to say like my father in the Lord used to say: ‘You haven’t seen anything yet.’ How many of you believe you’re going to be greater than I?”