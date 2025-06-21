Share

The wife of the 44th President of the United States (US), Barack Obama, Michelle, has opened up about her relief of not having a son.

Michelle Obama made this known while citing the challenges of raising male children in this generation.

Speaking on a recent episode of ‘The Light Podcast’ with her brother, Craig Robinson and guest Angie Martinez, Michelle said having a son with Barack’s strong personality would have made motherhood more challenging.

She said, “I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy,” explaining that a son would have likely inherited his father’s strong personality, making parenting more demanding.”

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Barack and Michelle Obama tied the knot in 1992 and have two daughters, Malia Ann Obama (born July 4, 1998) and Natasha Marian Obama (born June 10, 2001).

