I’m fulfilled, Says Yahaya Bello As Kogi Varsity Kicks Off

…matriculates first set of students

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has advised Nigerians to take advantage of the newly introduced Students Loan Scheme initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to acquire a university education.

He said this at the official opening and maiden matriculation of Kogi State University, Kabba, on Tuesday, noting that his vision for the establishment of a University in Kabba had been fulfilled.

The Governor said he met a state that was in a deplorable situation but expressed gratitude to God that he would be handing over the state better than he met it.

“Today I’m fulfilled. I promised to be part of the ceremony for the first set of matriculating students. I feel fulfilled and satisfied that we achieved our dreams.

“Nigerians now have no reason not to acquire University education. I call on Nigerians to latch on to the student loan scheme of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to acquire education.

“I urge the people of Kogi State to play politics of inclusion rather than adopt the pull-him-down style of politics. When we started this University, there were many distractions. But because I remained focused, I refused to be distracted.

“We made education one of our thematic areas on assumption of office. I’m happy that we are rated the best in our geopolitical zone in the area of education.

“Today, we have the best health facilities in Nigeria. Rather than travel to seek medical attention outside the country, I urge our people to take advantage of the Reference Hospital, the best in Nigeria, to seek medical attention,” he stated.

Governor Bello thanked the people of Kogi State for the support he enjoyed, which had made his administration a positive reference, saying, “I came hale and hearty and I’m happy I’m leaving fulfilled.”

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, of Kogi State University, Prof. Kehinde Eniola, described the official opening of the University and the Matriculation as a fulfilment of Governor Bello’s love for education.

The Vice-Chancellor described the new institution as one that would focus on citizenship and leadership training, adding that the University would run digitally towards making the students ready for the future.

The Vice-Chancellor described KSU as the preferred and superior brand for academic excellence, praising the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello for what he called his unquenchable love for education.

The Obaro of Kabba, Oba Owoniyi, was full of praises for the Governor, lauding him for his outstanding repositioning of the Traditional stool of Kabba and for giving the area a University.