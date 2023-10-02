I’m First Video Vixen In Nigeria – Beverly Osu

Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu has claimed that she was the first person to be addressed as a “video vixen” in Nigeria.
Beverley disclosed this in the latest episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, hosted by actor, Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, aka Taymesan.
The movie star who starred in Ice Prince’s 2011 hit song, ‘Oleku’s music video, stated that when she adopted the tag “video vixen” many were against it.
She said, “I was literally the first person to call myself a video vixen (in Nigeria). Yeah, proudly.
“People hated it but I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m a video vixen.’ And they were like, ‘Video vixens are… You don’t say that. Say you’re a model.’
“I was like, ‘No, I’m a model but I’m a video vixen.”
